TI Trust Inc. Purchases New Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 154.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. 79.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EMN stock traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $73.13. 41,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,224,242. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.49 and a 200 day moving average of $73.84. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $61.22 and a fifty-two week high of $86.18.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.03%.

Several brokerages recently commented on EMN. Barclays decreased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group set a $89.00 price objective on Eastman Chemical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Eastman Chemical to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.38.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

