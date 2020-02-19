TI Trust Inc. Purchases Shares of 380 Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Hasbro by 290.9% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,018,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,546,000 after purchasing an additional 96,915 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HAS shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Hasbro from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Hasbro from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Hasbro in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Hasbro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hasbro has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.25.

In other Hasbro news, EVP Stephen J. Davis sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $1,365,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,488,124.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAS stock traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $97.55. 58,619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,213,938. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.87 and a 52 week high of $126.87. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.02.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 11.03%. Hasbro’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

