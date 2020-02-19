Titan Coin 1-Day Volume Tops $124,201.00 (TTN)

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded down 40.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. One Titan Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges including SouthXchange, Escodex and Novaexchange. Titan Coin has a total market cap of $1.90 million and $124,201.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Titan Coin has traded up 164.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Titan Coin alerts:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003351 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000159 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000116 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 36.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Titan Coin Coin Profile

Titan Coin (CRYPTO:TTN) is a coin. Its launch date was June 21st, 2019. Titan Coin’s total supply is 897,595,878 coins and its circulating supply is 897,595,848 coins. Titan Coin’s official website is titanprojects.co . The official message board for Titan Coin is medium.com/@titanprojectsco . Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject

Titan Coin Coin Trading

Titan Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange, SouthXchange and Escodex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Titan Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Titan Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Titan Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Titan Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.