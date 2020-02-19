Titan Medical (TSE:TMD) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.48

Titan Medical Inc. (TSE:TMD)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.48 and last traded at C$0.50, with a volume of 39647 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.53.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.57 million and a P/E ratio of -0.26.

Titan Medical Company Profile (TSE:TMD)

Titan Medical Inc, a research and development stage company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of computer-assisted robotic surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). The company is developing the SPORT Surgical System, a single-port robotic surgical system that comprises a surgeon-controlled patient cart, which includes a 3D vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during MIS procedures.

