TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $63.89

Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $63.89 and last traded at $63.86, with a volume of 693615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.46.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TJX shares. DA Davidson reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.67.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.22.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.31 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 57.63%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.60%.

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total value of $4,496,564.10. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 330,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,022,613.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 127,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $7,686,132.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 575,966 shares in the company, valued at $34,776,827.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 49,601 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after buying an additional 6,774,428 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,057,292 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,815,108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,274,627 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $81,332,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 137.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,625,300 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $99,241,000 after acquiring an additional 940,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1,094.9% during the 3rd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 960,155 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $53,518,000 after acquiring an additional 879,798 shares in the last quarter. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

