Tocagen (NASDAQ:TOCA) Shares Up 12.5%

Tocagen Inc (NASDAQ:TOCA)’s stock price shot up 12.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.55 and last traded at $0.54, 524,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 16% from the average session volume of 452,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.

Several research firms have recently commented on TOCA. Chardan Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tocagen in a report on Monday, November 25th. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tocagen in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tocagen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Tocagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Tocagen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.15.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $12.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 3.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.35.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Tocagen by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 565,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 221,574 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tocagen by 112.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 25,880 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tocagen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tocagen by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,068,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,135,000 after buying an additional 6,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.03% of the company’s stock.

About Tocagen (NASDAQ:TOCA)

Tocagen Inc, a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. Its cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs), which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells.

