TOKPIE (TKP) Price Tops $0.0054 on Major Exchanges

TOKPIE (CURRENCY:TKP) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 18th. One TOKPIE token can currently be purchased for $0.0054 or 0.00000053 BTC on exchanges including token.store and VinDAX. During the last week, TOKPIE has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar. TOKPIE has a market capitalization of $83,676.00 and $212.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TOKPIE alerts:

CRYPTOBUCKS (CBUCKS) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000188 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000024 BTC.

XDNA (XDNA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000369 BTC.

SwiftCash (SWIFT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpectrumNetwork (SPEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TOKPIE Token Profile

TOKPIE is a token. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,519,336 tokens. The official website for TOKPIE is tokpie.io . TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

TOKPIE Token Trading

TOKPIE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: VinDAX and token.store. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKPIE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOKPIE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TOKPIE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TOKPIE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TOKPIE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.