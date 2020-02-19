TomCo Energy (LON:TOM) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.76

TomCo Energy Plc (LON:TOM)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.76 and traded as low as $0.90. TomCo Energy shares last traded at $1.23, with a volume of 28,460,688 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $3.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.74 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.74.

About TomCo Energy (LON:TOM)

TomCo Energy Plc operates as an oil shale exploration and development company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It holds 100% interests in two oil shale leases comprising five blocks covering approximately 2,919 acres; and interests in 7 mineral leases covering approximately 12,500 acres located in Uintah County, Utah.

