TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $12.46

Shares of TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.46 and last traded at $12.65, with a volume of 60828 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.77.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.04. The firm has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.37.

Toray Industries, Inc manufactures, processes, and sells fibers and textiles, performance chemicals, carbon fiber composite materials, environment and engineering products, and life science products. The company offers filament yarns, staple fibers, and spun yarns, as well as woven and knitted fabrics of nylon, polyester, acrylics, and others; non-woven fabrics; ultra-microfiber non-woven fabric with suede-texture; and apparel products.

