Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$80.45.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$83.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$83.00 to C$81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$81.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Desjardins set a C$81.00 target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

TD traded up C$0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$75.30. 2,899,574 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,367,996. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of C$71.22 and a 12-month high of C$77.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$74.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$74.45. The company has a market cap of $136.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.05.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported C$1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.73 by C($0.14). The business had revenue of C$10.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.11 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.3099997 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.24%.

In other news, Senior Officer Frank Joseph Mckenna sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$74.43, for a total transaction of C$744,300.00.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

