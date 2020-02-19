Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Inc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NYSE:NTG)

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Inc (NYSE:NTG) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.235 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 17.8% per year over the last three years.

Get Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund alerts:

NTG opened at $9.94 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.34. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund has a 52-week low of $9.49 and a 52-week high of $14.86.

Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of MLPs and their affiliates, with an emphasis on natural gas infrastructure Master Limited Partnerships.

Read More: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.