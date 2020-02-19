Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Buys New Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned about 0.17% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 25.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,520,000 after acquiring an additional 8,262 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the third quarter worth $40,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 23.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RHS traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.52. 500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,900. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.71 and its 200-day moving average is $141.52. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $124.72 and a 1 year high of $149.15.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

