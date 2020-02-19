Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI) by 168.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,452 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 19.2% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 119.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 10,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

Get Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF alerts:

Shares of PXI stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.90. 400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,322. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.97. Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $23.15 and a 12-month high of $33.94.

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, materials and utilities.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.