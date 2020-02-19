Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC trimmed its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 62.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,766 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VPU. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 215,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,769,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 166,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,782,000 after buying an additional 10,835 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 123,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 78,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,240,000 after purchasing an additional 17,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,035,000 after purchasing an additional 7,638 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VPU traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,981. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $124.06 and a 12-month high of $156.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $148.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.98.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

