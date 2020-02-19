Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Raises Stake in ProShares Short MidCap 400 (NYSEARCA:MYY)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short MidCap 400 (NYSEARCA:MYY) by 49.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,881 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,539 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned 9.08% of ProShares Short MidCap 400 worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Partnervest Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in ProShares Short MidCap 400 by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA MYY traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.98. 103 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,891. ProShares Short MidCap 400 has a 52-week low of $38.97 and a 52-week high of $46.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.63.

ProShares Short MidCap400 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (the Index). The S&P MidCap 400 Index is a measure of mid-size company United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 400 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

