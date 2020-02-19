Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 1,060 Shares of iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC trimmed its stake in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000.

IGM traded up $3.08 on Wednesday, reaching $270.96. The company had a trading volume of 616 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,709. iShares North American Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $193.32 and a fifty-two week high of $268.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $255.04 and its 200 day moving average is $231.77.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

