Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Takes $866,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned about 0.23% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 29.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the third quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Planning Directions Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 11.6% during the third quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 618 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,191. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $92.81 and a twelve month high of $115.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.31.

