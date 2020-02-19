Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Takes Position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 21,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $961,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITB. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,372,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 12,027.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 157,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,827,000 after purchasing an additional 156,353 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,865,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 9,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF alerts:

Shares of ITB traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.88. 1,075,380 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 1 year low of $31.19 and a 1 year high of $46.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.20.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.