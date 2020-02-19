Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Hits New 1-Year High at $314.63

Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $314.63 and last traded at $309.57, with a volume of 871137 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $308.44.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Stephens initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $240.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.24.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $283.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.15. The firm has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 156.13, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

In related news, insider Brian John Stempeck sold 83,784 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.87, for a total value of $20,935,108.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 120,555 shares in the company, valued at $30,123,077.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $189,800.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 33,809 shares in the company, valued at $8,790,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 184,839 shares of company stock worth $47,004,930 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 254.8% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Trade Desk by 131.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

