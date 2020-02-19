TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Price Target Increased to $109.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $109.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TRU. Zacks Investment Research cut TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. TransUnion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.20.

Shares of TRU opened at $98.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $62.10 and a fifty-two week high of $100.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.32. The company has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.96.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Steven M. Chaouki sold 13,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.54, for a total transaction of $1,168,561.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,673 shares in the company, valued at $4,676,728.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven M. Chaouki sold 13,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.24, for a total transaction of $1,150,886.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,605,737.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 3rd quarter worth $3,969,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the third quarter valued at about $835,000. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,982,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 762.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 420,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,121,000 after purchasing an additional 371,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,913,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,022,770,000 after purchasing an additional 590,167 shares during the last quarter. 97.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

