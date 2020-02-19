TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. TransUnion had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The business had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:TRU opened at $98.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of 51.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.32. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $62.10 and a fifty-two week high of $100.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Get TransUnion alerts:

TRU has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TransUnion in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TransUnion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. TransUnion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.33.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Steven M. Chaouki sold 13,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.54, for a total transaction of $1,168,561.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,676,728.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Steven M. Chaouki sold 13,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.24, for a total transaction of $1,150,886.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,674 shares in the company, valued at $4,605,737.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.