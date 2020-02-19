TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its holdings in TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,085 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $2,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in TreeHouse Foods by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,998,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,420,000 after purchasing an additional 90,185 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,307,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,927,000 after buying an additional 445,250 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 643,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,191,000 after buying an additional 8,982 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 5.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 360,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,971,000 after acquiring an additional 18,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 25.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 333,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,507,000 after acquiring an additional 68,282 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of THS traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.83. TreeHouse Foods Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.93 and a 12-month high of $67.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -7.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.29 and its 200 day moving average is $50.72.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.10. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 6.26% and a negative net margin of 7.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TreeHouse Foods news, CAO Thomas Emmet Oneill III sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total transaction of $314,304.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 109,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,356,722.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

THS has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.59.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

