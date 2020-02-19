Trimble Inc to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Trimble in a report released on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Trimble’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $826.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.13 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 15.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TRMB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Trimble in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

Trimble stock opened at $45.62 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.36 and its 200-day moving average is $40.17. The company has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Trimble has a 12 month low of $35.86 and a 12 month high of $46.25.

In related news, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 5,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $214,533.62. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,559.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Sachin Sankpal sold 7,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total value of $301,039.09. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,984 shares in the company, valued at $1,452,674.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Trimble by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 806 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Trimble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Robecosam AG increased its holdings in Trimble by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 804,140 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Trimble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Trimble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

