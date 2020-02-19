Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.75 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “trivago N.V. is a technology company. It provides internet-related services and products in the fields of hotels, lodging and metasearch. trivago N.V. is based in Duesseldorf, Germany. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Trivago from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks restated a hold rating and issued a $4.30 price objective on shares of Trivago in a research report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Trivago from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Trivago from $4.00 to $3.30 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.17.

TRVG opened at $2.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $844.46 million, a PE ratio of 48.01, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.61. Trivago has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $5.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.45.

Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $155.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.73 million. Trivago had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 1.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Trivago will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trivago during the 4th quarter worth approximately $512,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Trivago by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 219,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 18,012 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trivago during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trivago during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Trivago by 585.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 85,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 72,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel and accommodation search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels by facilitating consumers' search for hotel accommodation through online travel agents, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 55 localized Websites and apps in 33 languages.

