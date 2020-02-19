TrueFlip (TFL) Price Down 4.3% This Week

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded up 9.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. TrueFlip has a total market cap of $2.94 million and approximately $29,436.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TrueFlip has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar. One TrueFlip token can currently be bought for about $0.47 or 0.00004630 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $310.56 or 0.03058303 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009861 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00237759 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00046724 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000751 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00151900 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002790 BTC.

TrueFlip Profile

TrueFlip’s launch date was May 22nd, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 tokens. The official website for TrueFlip is trueflip.io . The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here

TrueFlip Token Trading

TrueFlip can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFlip should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueFlip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

