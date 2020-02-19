Truegame (TGAME) Market Cap Reaches $554,907.00

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. Truegame has a market cap of $554,907.00 and $71,389.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Truegame token can now be bought for $0.0067 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Hotbit and IDEX. Over the last week, Truegame has traded up 32.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $309.39 or 0.03048003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009853 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00237198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00044807 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000743 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00152325 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002775 BTC.

Truegame Token Profile

Truegame was first traded on May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 tokens. Truegame’s official message board is medium.com/@truegame . Truegame’s official website is ico.truegame.io . Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here

Truegame Token Trading

Truegame can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Truegame should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Truegame using one of the exchanges listed above.

