TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

Media coverage about TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR earned a news impact score of 0.60 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the energy company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TUWOY. Jefferies Financial Group lowered TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. HSBC downgraded shares of TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup downgraded shares of TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of TUWOY stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $0.31. 96,707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,041. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $402.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.08. TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $1.64.

TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR Company Profile

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. Its portfolio comprises 87 licenses covering 267,649 square kilometers in 17 countries. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

