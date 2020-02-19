UBS Group Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for SEGRO (LON:SGRO)

SEGRO (LON:SGRO)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of SEGRO to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 830 ($10.92) to GBX 810 ($10.66) in a report on Monday. HSBC downgraded shares of SEGRO to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 840 ($11.05) to GBX 869 ($11.43) in a report on Friday, December 20th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of SEGRO from GBX 855 ($11.25) to GBX 954 ($12.55) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 870 ($11.44) price objective on shares of SEGRO in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 870.57 ($11.45).

SGRO stock opened at GBX 924 ($12.15) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 901.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 838.87. The company has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.31, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. SEGRO has a 12 month low of GBX 634.40 ($8.35) and a 12 month high of GBX 926 ($12.18).

In other news, insider Susan (Sue) Clayton purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 860 ($11.31) per share, with a total value of £60,200 ($79,189.69).

SEGRO Company Profile

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 7 million square metres of space (75 million square feet) valued at £11 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

