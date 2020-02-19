UGAS (UGAS) Market Capitalization Achieves $4.33 Million

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. One UGAS token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0252 or 0.00000248 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Global, Bgogo and Huobi Korea. During the last week, UGAS has traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar. UGAS has a total market capitalization of $4.33 million and approximately $836,223.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00049716 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.08 or 0.00482284 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $692.38 or 0.06803457 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00070911 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00027894 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005022 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003404 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001439 BTC.

UGAS Token Profile

UGAS (CRYPTO:UGAS) is a token. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 tokens. The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain . UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB . The official website for UGAS is ultrain.io

Buying and Selling UGAS

UGAS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea, Huobi Global and Bgogo. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UGAS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UGAS using one of the exchanges listed above.

