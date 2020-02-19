Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) by 55.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,025 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $2,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RARE. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth $248,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 26.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 6.3% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 184.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 12,627 shares during the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on RARE shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, January 10th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Sunday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.92.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, SVP Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 1,000 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $61,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:RARE traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,517. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc has a 1 year low of $35.41 and a 1 year high of $74.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.85.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.01). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 49.81% and a negative net margin of 388.30%. The business had revenue of $35.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.31 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc will post -5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

