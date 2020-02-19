Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,567 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $12,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 32,288 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,230,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 43,051 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 8,205 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc Bank USA lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 5,590 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $182.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $149.09 and a fifty-two week high of $188.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $182.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.45.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.01). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.86% and a net margin of 27.27%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.30%.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total transaction of $916,794.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,815,664.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,406,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. Argus lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Benchmark started coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Friday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price target for the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.30.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.