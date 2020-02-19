United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Shares Acquired by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 612,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $23,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in United Bankshares by 240.5% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in United Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in United Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in United Bankshares by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. 68.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on UBSI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stephens started coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of United Bankshares to a “hold” rating and set a $44.65 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.38.

NASDAQ:UBSI traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.72. The stock had a trading volume of 320,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,165. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.53. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.66 and a 52 week high of $40.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. United Bankshares had a net margin of 28.49% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $178.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

United Bankshares Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.