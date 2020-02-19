US Bancorp DE Acquires 15,955 Shares of WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX)

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 34.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,906 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,955 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in WPX Energy were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of WPX Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of WPX Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in WPX Energy during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in WPX Energy by 125.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in WPX Energy during the third quarter worth about $109,000. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of WPX Energy from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of WPX Energy from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of WPX Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of WPX Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of WPX Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.43.

Shares of NYSE WPX traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.02. The stock had a trading volume of 123,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,920,838. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.29. WPX Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $8.79 and a 1-year high of $15.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.11.

In related news, Director Karl F. Kurz bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.31 per share, for a total transaction of $113,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 64,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $727,990.77. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

WPX Energy Profile

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

