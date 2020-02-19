US Bancorp DE Boosts Stake in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN)

US Bancorp DE raised its position in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,390 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Five9 were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Five9 by 113.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,425 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 5,530 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Five9 by 155.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 799,697 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,444,000 after acquiring an additional 486,340 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Five9 in the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Five9 in the 4th quarter worth about $306,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Five9 in the 4th quarter worth about $370,000.

FIVN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Five9 from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Five9 from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Five9 from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.81.

In other Five9 news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 19,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total value of $1,289,865.65. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 21,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total transaction of $1,449,978.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 230,918 shares of company stock valued at $15,623,946. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FIVN traded up $1.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.75. The stock had a trading volume of 16,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,177. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of -2,626.33, a PEG ratio of 82.80 and a beta of 0.60. Five9 Inc has a twelve month low of $46.08 and a twelve month high of $77.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 6.09 and a current ratio of 6.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.58.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

