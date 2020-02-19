US Bancorp DE Has $752,000 Stock Position in Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN)

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,736 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 74,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Penn National Gaming by 114.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 492,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,577,000 after buying an additional 263,078 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Penn National Gaming by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 64,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Penn National Gaming by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PENN traded up $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,485,615. Penn National Gaming, Inc has a 1-year low of $16.72 and a 1-year high of $38.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 101.49 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.04.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.33. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PENN shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Nomura increased their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Friday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

