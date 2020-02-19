US Bancorp DE Increases Position in Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Renasant were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RNST. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Renasant by 30.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Renasant by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Renasant in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Renasant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Renasant by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 63,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. 64.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ RNST traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $32.11. The stock had a trading volume of 13,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,763. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Renasant Corp. has a 12-month low of $31.46 and a 12-month high of $39.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.49.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $146.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.15 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 24.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Renasant Corp. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RNST shares. ValuEngine upgraded Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Renasant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Stephens boosted their target price on Renasant from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Sandler O’Neill lowered Renasant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Renasant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.75.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

