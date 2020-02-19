US Bancorp DE Purchases 1,646 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 113.4% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 85.0% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VFH traded up $0.55 on Wednesday, reaching $77.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,506. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $62.84 and a 52-week high of $77.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.50.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

