US Bancorp DE Reduces Stake in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,602 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Crane were worth $829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Crane by 2,211.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 786 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealt LLC acquired a new position in Crane during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Crane by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,872 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Crane by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Crane by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 84,907 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,334,000 after purchasing an additional 8,614 shares during the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE:CR traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,954. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.64. Crane Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.57 and a fifty-two week high of $91.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 40.12, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.44.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Crane’s payout ratio is 25.91%.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on CR shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Crane from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Crane in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Vertical Research downgraded Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Crane from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Crane in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.20.
About Crane
Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.
