US Bancorp DE Reduces Stake in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,602 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Crane were worth $829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Crane by 2,211.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 786 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealt LLC acquired a new position in Crane during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Crane by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,872 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Crane by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Crane by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 84,907 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,334,000 after purchasing an additional 8,614 shares during the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CR traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,954. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.64. Crane Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.57 and a fifty-two week high of $91.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 40.12, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.44.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Crane had a return on equity of 22.65% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Crane Co. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Crane’s payout ratio is 25.91%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CR shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Crane from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Crane in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Vertical Research downgraded Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Crane from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Crane in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.20.

About Crane

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

