US Bancorp DE Sells 2,876 Shares of Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT)

US Bancorp DE decreased its stake in Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,876 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Outfront Media during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Outfront Media during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Outfront Media by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Outfront Media by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OUT traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.85. 138,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 935,643. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.07. Outfront Media Inc has a twelve month low of $21.07 and a twelve month high of $31.20.

Several research analysts have recently commented on OUT shares. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Outfront Media in a research note on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Outfront Media from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Imperial Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Outfront Media from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Outfront Media currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.86.

In other news, CEO Jeremy J. Male sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $1,805,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 332,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,011,033.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

