US Bancorp DE Sells 300 Shares of Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,611 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Novocure were worth $894,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVCR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novocure by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,554,632 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $351,218,000 after purchasing an additional 750,374 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Novocure by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,615,508 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $120,808,000 after purchasing an additional 44,737 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novocure by 436.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 817,914 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $61,163,000 after purchasing an additional 665,321 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novocure in the 3rd quarter worth $42,825,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Novocure by 993.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 365,537 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,335,000 after purchasing an additional 332,111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Novocure news, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 16,223 shares of Novocure stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.04, for a total value of $1,558,056.92. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 643,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,776,961.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 103,000 shares of Novocure stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $9,785,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,572,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 282,060 shares of company stock worth $26,779,386 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novocure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Novocure in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Novocure from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Novocure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novocure in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Novocure has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.14.

Novocure stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.89. 4,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,724. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -329.72 and a beta of 2.38. Novocure Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $41.51 and a fifty-two week high of $98.84. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.64.

Novocure Company Profile

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

