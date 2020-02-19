USDK (USDK) Price Up 0.3% This Week

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 19th. USDK has a market cap of $28.60 million and approximately $56.54 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDK token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00009846 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinall, OKEx and OKCoin. In the last week, USDK has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $311.02 or 0.03061057 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009838 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00236654 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00046554 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000739 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00151582 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002768 BTC.

About USDK

USDK’s launch date was June 3rd, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 tokens. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink . The official website for USDK is www.oklink.com

USDK Token Trading

USDK can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall, OKEx and OKCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDK using one of the exchanges listed above.

