USDx stablecoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $79,304.00 (USDX)

USDx stablecoin (CURRENCY:USDX) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. One USDx stablecoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00009815 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, USDx stablecoin has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. USDx stablecoin has a market capitalization of $2.54 million and $79,304.00 worth of USDx stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get USDx stablecoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,155.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $414.90 or 0.04079450 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002336 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $77.64 or 0.00766660 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005753 BTC.

Silverway (SLV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000479 BTC.

USDx stablecoin Profile

USDx stablecoin (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. USDx stablecoin’s total supply is 2,548,451 tokens. USDx stablecoin’s official website is dforce.network . USDx stablecoin’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet . USDx stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

USDx stablecoin Token Trading

USDx stablecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDx stablecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDx stablecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDx stablecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USDx stablecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDx stablecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.