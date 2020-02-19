Uwharrie Capital (OTCMKTS:UWHR) Shares Up 0.9%

Uwharrie Capital Corp (OTCMKTS:UWHR) rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.65 and last traded at $5.65, approximately 197 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.60.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.40.

About Uwharrie Capital (OTCMKTS:UWHR)

Uwharrie Capital Corp operates as the bank holding company for Uwharrie Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in North Carolina. The company accepts personal and commercial checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

