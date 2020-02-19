ValuEngine Downgrades AGEAS/S (OTCMKTS:AGESY) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of AGEAS/S (OTCMKTS:AGESY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AGEAS/S from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AGEAS/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Get AGEAS/S alerts:

AGEAS/S stock opened at $57.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.81. The company has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.80. AGEAS/S has a fifty-two week low of $47.61 and a fifty-two week high of $60.83.

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. It operates through Belgium, United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, and Reinsurance segments. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for AGEAS/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGEAS/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.