ValuEngine Downgrades Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BVRDF. Zacks Investment Research raised Bureau Veritas from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank raised Bureau Veritas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bureau Veritas has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Get Bureau Veritas alerts:

OTCMKTS BVRDF opened at $27.67 on Friday. Bureau Veritas has a 1 year low of $21.69 and a 1 year high of $28.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.24 and its 200 day moving average is $25.27.

Bureau Veritas SA provides testing, inspection, and certification services in the areas of quality, health and safety, environmental protection, efficiency, and social responsibility. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore, Agri-Food & Commodities, Industry, Buildings & Infrastructure, Certification, and Consumer Products.

Recommended Story: Float

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Bureau Veritas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bureau Veritas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.