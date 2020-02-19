ValuEngine Downgrades Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BVRDF. Zacks Investment Research raised Bureau Veritas from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank raised Bureau Veritas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bureau Veritas has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.00.

OTCMKTS BVRDF opened at $27.67 on Friday. Bureau Veritas has a 1 year low of $21.69 and a 1 year high of $28.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.24 and its 200 day moving average is $25.27.

About Bureau Veritas

Bureau Veritas SA provides testing, inspection, and certification services in the areas of quality, health and safety, environmental protection, efficiency, and social responsibility. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore, Agri-Food & Commodities, Industry, Buildings & Infrastructure, Certification, and Consumer Products.

