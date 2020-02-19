ValuEngine Upgrades Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Immunic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

Shares of IMUX opened at $8.64 on Friday. Immunic has a 12-month low of $6.20 and a 12-month high of $46.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.14. The stock has a market cap of $92.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 3.49.

In other Immunic news, Director Duane Nash sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $30,624.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,639.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Immunic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Immunic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Immunic by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 60,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 18,602 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.83% of the company’s stock.

About Immunic

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, including ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. Its lead development program is IMU-838, a selective immune modulator that inhibits the intracellular metabolism of activated immune cells by blocking the enzyme DHODH, which is in phase II clinical development for treatment of ulcerative colitis and relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis.

