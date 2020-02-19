ValuEngine Upgrades Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) to Sell

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AUY. Zacks Investment Research cut Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Raymond James set a $4.50 price objective on Yamana Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Yamana Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.64.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Shares of NYSE AUY traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.37. 32,945,166 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,911,035. Yamana Gold has a 52-week low of $1.78 and a 52-week high of $4.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.90 and a 200-day moving average of $3.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 0.94.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $383.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.36 million. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 2.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Analysts expect that Yamana Gold will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Yamana Gold by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 66,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Yamana Gold by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 16,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Yamana Gold by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 31,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Yamana Gold by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Yamana Gold by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 636,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 5,439 shares during the last quarter. 44.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.