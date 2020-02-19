Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ) Shares Sold by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. cut its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO. owned 0.25% of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WESPAC Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 11.9% during the third quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 62,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 6,648 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 21,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the third quarter worth $212,000. Usca Ria LLC raised its holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $121,000.

OUNZ stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.77. 61,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,566. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.76. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.41 and a fifty-two week high of $15.68.

