Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Stock Holdings Boosted by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 1,200.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,152,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,987,133 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF makes up 1.4% of M&T Bank Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $307,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 350.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000.

Shares of VCR stock traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $204.26. 1,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,519. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.58. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $163.66 and a 1-year high of $203.19.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

