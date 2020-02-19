Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Position Raised by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 366,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,020 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 4.6% of SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $16,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 77,699,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,423,447,000 after buying an additional 4,973,187 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 35,513,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,727,000 after buying an additional 3,810,452 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 19,744,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,545,000 after buying an additional 3,234,922 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 72,857,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,210,091,000 after buying an additional 2,941,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64,184,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,827,987,000 after buying an additional 2,678,343 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEA traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.83. 6,371,368 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,626,890. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $38.79 and a 12-month high of $44.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.30.

